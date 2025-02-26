Which City Has The Most Snow In New York State?

It seems like the snow is never ending here in New York State and that means the race for this year's Golden Snowball award is heating up.

So what is the Golden Snowball Award? It was an award that was created way back in 2003 and it is given out to one of the major cities in New York State after each winter.

The cities that are a part of the contest are Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton, and Albany.

Buffalo has a reputation for getting a lot of snow, so it was fitting that the "Queen City" took home the award last year. During the 2023-24 winter season received 71.4 inches of snow. Syracuse came in 2nd with Rochester claiming 3rd place.

WHO IS THE CURRENT LEADER FOR THE GOLDEN SNOWBALL AWARD?

As of the time of this writing, the current leader for the 2024-25 winter season is Syracuse. They have received 103.1 inches of snow. They currently have a commanding lead over the 2nd place city Rochester. Buffalo is currently in 3rd with Binghamton in 4th and Albany in 5th.

Usually, the contest ends on May 1st, but as we all know there have been times when snow has fallen in May so if that happens the contest will be extended.

Now if you wanted to expand the Golden Snowball race to include every city in the US with a population of over 100,000, Erie PA claims the current top spot for most snow this winter with 109.2 inches. Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and Grand Rapids, MI round out the Top 5.

You can learn more about the Golden Snowball race HERE.