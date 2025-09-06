Friday's Mega Millions drawing turned one $5 ticket into $100,000 for a lucky lottery player in New York State.

Mega Millions Winners In New York State

There was one 3rd place winning Mega Millions winning ticket sold in New York State from last night' drawing. That ticket matched four out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball and won $100,000.

There were also 17 4th-place winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York. These tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball. Those tickets won between $1000 and $2000 each based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

There were also 72 5th-place winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York State. These tickets matched three out of five numbers and the Mega Ball. These tickets won between $400 and $2000 each based on each team's built-in Megaplier.

Friday's Winning Mega Millions Numbers

Here were last night's winning Mega Millions numbers: 6-14-36-58-62 with a Mega Ball of 24.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Mega Millions Grand Prize?

There was no grand prize winning ticket sold from last night's Mega Millions, that means the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now up to $358 million dollars.

The Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are $5 each. Each ticket comes with a built-in Megaplier that doubles, triples, quadruples, or increases the winning prize amount by 5 or 10 times.

