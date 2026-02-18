Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was a lucky one for lottery players in New York State. One top of a "Big Money" winner, there were several other winning tickets sold across the state.

Mega Millions Winners In New York State

One 3rd-place winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York from last night's drawing. That ticket matched four out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball number to win $20,000.

That wasn't the only winning ticket sold in New York. There were also 12 4th-place winning tickets in New York. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number. Those tickets won between $1000 and $2000 each based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

There were also 33 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball number. Those tickets won between $400 and $100 each based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

Tuesday's Winning Mega Millions Numbers

Here were last night's winning Mega Millions numbers: 3-37-44-52-63 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Did Anyone Win The Mega Millions Grand Prize?

There was no grand prize winner from last night's Mega Millions drawing. Since no one took home the jackpot, the grand prize will now be $416 million dollars for Friday Night's drawing. The lump sum take-home amount after taxes and withholdings would be near $193 million dollars.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to your next ticket, you might want to try these numbers.