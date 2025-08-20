Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing made several lottery players in New York State very happy.

While there wasn't a grand prize winner in New York, there were plenty of other winners who took home some major cash.

Mega Millions Winners In New York State

There were 10 4th-place winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York from Tuesday's drawing. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball. Based on each ticket's Megaplier, those tickets won between $1000 and $2500 each.

There were also 30 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York from last night's Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and had the Mega Ball. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball. Each ticket won between $400 and $2000 based on the ticket's Megaplier.

Tuesday's Winning Mega Millions Numbers

Last night's winning numbers were: 10-19-24-49-68 with a Mega Ball of 10.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Mega Millions Grand Prize Jackpot?

There was no ticket sold from last night's Mega Millions drawing that matched all five numbers and also had the Mega Ball. Since there was no grand prize winner, the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday is now up to $234 million dollars.

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 pm. Tickets cost $5 each and come with a built-in Megaplier that increases the prize amount.

