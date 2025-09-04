If you are looking ahead to Winter, get your snow shovel and snowblower ready because it could be a cold, snowy winter here in New York State.

This Winter could end up being a very cold and snowy one.

La Nina Expected To Impact Winter Weather In New York

Current weather predictions are calling for a La Nina this winter for New York State. La Niñas usually produce colder and snowier winters than El Niños and neutral weather systems.

A La Nina will bring colder and wetter weather from the Northwest across New York State. That mix of weather could keep temperatures well below freezing, which means when it snows, that snow won't melt right away.

Warm Lakes Could Mean More Lake Effect Snow

Another reason this winter could be a very snowy one is the warm lakes across New York State. Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are both warmer than normal for this time of year, and if they stay warm, that could mean a lot of lake effect snow.

Lake effect snow happens when cold air moves over warm water. Places like Hamburg and Orchard Park, New York, could see snow measured in feet, not inches, this upcoming winter.

READ MORE: MASSIVE LAKE EFFECT SNOW STORMS ARE EXPECTED FOR PARTS OF NEW YORK STATE.

Syracuse had the most snowfall last winter with just over 115 inches. Rochester was the 2nd snowiest city last year with over 88 inches of snow, and Binghamton was 3rd overall with just over 80 inches of snow.

What kind of Winter are you hoping for: warmer and less snow, or more snow and colder temperatures? Let us know HERE or send your thoughts using our APP.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the top snowiest days in New York State.