Long Range Warming Trend Expected For New York State

If you are sick and tired of the cold there is some good news for you.

Looking ahead to the long-range forecast, the Weather Channel is predicting a warming trend for New York that will take us from sub-zero temperatures to one well above average.

It looks like the Polar Vortex is going to stay north of New York over the next couple of months and that will keep the really cold air that we felt this month in Canada and allow some warmer weather to flow across the state.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for most of New York. The average temperature for the state is around 25-30 degrees with it being warming downstate and near New York City.

In New York, January is usually the coldest month of the year with February being a close second. With this January being one of the coldest in several years, let's hope Mother Nature does a 180 and gives us a very warm February and March.

March is also expected to be slightly warmer than normal for New York State. A weak La Nina is expected to allow temperature to get above normal for much of March in New York but it could become wetter than normal with extra rain showers possible.

As for April, it will be a mixed back for New York State. Western, Central, and Downstate New York are expected to be warmer than normal while Northern New York could get a clip of the Polar Vortex and have below-normal temperatures as we head into Spring.

You can see the latest weather predictions from the Weather Channel HERE.