It is going to be hot this week, but not enough to set any records in New York State.

While it will be hot this week, it won't be as hot as these days.

READ MORE: HEAT DOME HAS SET UP OVER PARTS OF NEW YORK STATE

Top 5 Hottest Days In New York State

104 Degrees - This high temperature was recorded in Ronkonkoma, New York, on July 3rd, 1966

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

105 Degrees - This high temperature was recorded in Port Jervis, New York, on July 9th, 1936

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

106 Degrees - This high temperature was recorded in New York City on July 9th, 1936

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

107 Degrees - This high temperature was recorded in New York City on July 3rd, 1966

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

108 Degrees - This high temperature was recorded in Troy, New York on July 22, 1926

Photo Credit: Canva Photo Credit: Canva loading...

While we won't see temperatures challenge any of these days this week, you still need to be careful if you are going to be out and about.

If you will be outdoors, make sure you have access to air conditioning or shade. Make sure to drink plenty of liquids, especially water, to keep yourself hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks since they can dehydrate you.

Check out some other ways to stay cool this week in New York State.