First Snowstorm Of 2025 Coming Soon To New York

It looks like we might have to wait long to get the first snowstorm of 2025 in New York State.

Early weather models are calling for a sizeable storm to impact most of the state coming up on Monday, January 5th.

Historically January is the snowiest month of the year in New York State and if this weather model is correct, we will get a an early start to racking up those snow totals.

On average parts of Western New York get between 20-30 inches of snow in the month of January. In Central New York in places like Syracuse and Binghamton, on average they get between 15 to 25 inches of snow in January and downstate in places like New York State, they usually get between 5 to 15 inches of snow during the month of January.

So this storm could lay down a nice foundation for reaching those totals in January 2025.

You can see the average monthly snow totals for a town near you by clicking HERE.