If you need a reason to go check your mailbox, how about a check from New York State? Some people in Western New York have gotten rebate checks sent out by the state, and you could be next.

New York State Has Issued Energy Rebate Checks

Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would start sending out rebate checks to over 8 million residents to help fight the rising costs of utilities across the state.

The checks will be mailed directly to eligible New Yorkers, with all the checks expected to be mailed out by the end of December. I live in Hamburg, and I got my check on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: POPULAR WESTERN NEW YORK RESTAURANT CLOSES ITS DOORS FOR GOOD

You don't have to do anything to be eligible for the rebate check. If you qualify, you will get a check sent to you in the mail.

"POWER" checks will provide $200 to joint filers with incomes under $150,000 and $150 to joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000. Single filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive $100

POWER Rebate Checks Not the Only Check Is Being Issued

You might have two checks waiting on you in your mailbox. New York State is also still sending out STAR Rebate checks to qualified homeowners in Western New York.

Unlike the POWER rebate checks, you do have to sign up for the STAR Rebate Checks. STAR rebate checks are rebates on school taxes that are sent to eligible taxpayers across the state.

You can sign up and find out when your STAR Rebate check is coming HERE.