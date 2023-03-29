Deer/Car Accidents On The Rise Across New York State

Spring is here in New York and that means more and more wildlife will be active across the state.

With that comes the possibility of accidents involving vehicles and animals.

This morning as I was driving into work, I noticed a lot more deer along the side of the road, and of course, that increases your chance of an accident.

According to the website moneygeek.com, New York State is ranked 32nd in the country for deer/car accidents with an average of 1 in 124 motor vehicle accidents involving a deer.

WHEN DO MOST DEER/CAR ACCIDENTS HAPPEN?

As we head into April and the warmer months the chance of an accident increase as deer become more active. The chance of an accident increases through August before dropping a bit. The month with the highest percentage of deer/car accidents is in October.

THE MOST DANGEROUS TIME FOR DEER/CAR ACCIDENTS

Most accidents involving deer are near dusk and dawn. This is when deer are most active looking for food. They also usually travel in groups, so if you see one, most likely more are around the area.

WAY TO AVOID DEER/CAR ACCIDENTS

There are some ways you can lower your chance of a deer/car collision.

Pay Attention - When driving make sure you are aware of the surrounding areas, especially if you are near wooded areas.

Drive in the Center Lane - If there are multiple lanes, try to drive in the lane farthest from the side of the road. This will give you more time to react if a deer jumps out.

Use Highbeams if possible - If you are driving when it is dark and no one else is on the road, make sure to use your highbeams. It will give you more awareness of deer.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HIT A DEER

If you do end up hitting a deer with your car, there are several things you should do.

Call 911 - Let the dispatcher know you hit a deer and report any injuries or damage

Do Not Approach the Deer - If the deer is injured, it most likey will be scared and if you approach it, it could end up injuring up by running and jumping

Move Your Car - If possible, move your car to the side of the road and put on your hazards as you wait for first responders to show up.

Annually over 1.5 million accidents in the United States are caused by deer. If you hit a deer make sure to report it and contact your insurance company if there is any damage to your car.

