While Christmas Day will be green for many parts of New York State, things are going to change tomorrow and heading into the weekend.

Parts of New York State are expected to see wild winter weather this weekend as a couple of clipper systems are expected to move across the state. These systems will be bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central And Downstate New York

Things are going to get really nasty for the lower central and downstate area of New York State. A winter storm watch has been issued already starting on Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning.

This system could bring up to 9 inches of snow and will have an impact on travel. The heaviest snow is expected late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. White out conditions could limit and slow down traffic. Also expect to see icy and snow covered roads during that period.

Hazardous Weather Outlook For New York State

The rest of New York State will be under a Hazardous Weather Outlook heading into the weekend. There is potental for gale force winds along with scattered snow, rain, and sleet over the next severla days.

While no official advisories or warnings have been issued, there is a potential for the weather to change and cause possible issues in those areas.

If you are traveling over the weekend, plan ahead, be prepared, and make sure to check the weather forecast before you head out.