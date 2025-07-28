Enough already!! This has to stop at all Walmart stores in New York State.

If you have been to a Walmart lately, chances are you have had to deal with this, and it is becoming borderline unfair.

Most of us have resigned to the fact that when you shop at Walmart, you will end up using the self-checkout. They might have twenty or more checkout lanes, but usually only two or three are open and busy. That forces most of us to use the self-checkout.

Fine, my checkout skills have improved over the past several years since they were installed in Walmart, but now things are going too far with the self-checkouts.

I was at Walmart the other day on a busy Friday afternoon, and of course, there was a line of people at every checkout with a cashier, but this time, there was also a huge line at the self-checkout area.

Walmart Needs To Stop This At Their Stores In New York

The reason why? They only have four out of the ten available self-checkouts open and running. Yes, less than half of the self-checkouts were usable. This has to stop! If you are going to force us to scan our own groceries, you better make sure you have enough checkout counters open.

The reason more than half the checkout counters were closed is that they didn't have enough employees to oversee them. It seems that one employee can only watch four checkouts at one time. If you are going to "save" money by not having 22 cashiers, you better make sure you have three employees available to keep the self-checkout open!

Has this happened to you? Let me know here or send me a message using our APP.

