Do More Black Squirrels Mean A Harsh Winter In New York?

It seems that over the past several weeks there have been more black squirrels running around neighbors across New York.

So what does that mean?

Some people think that black squirrels mean we are gearing up for a harsh winter. The reason behind that thought is that the color black absorbs more light and leads to warmer fur for the squirrel.

If there are more black squirrels, that means nature knows a cold winter is on the way and the squirrels are getting ready for it.

Of course that is considered an old wives tale but you just never know.

While on my morning walk around my neighborhood I noticed that two squirrels were playing around the bottom of a tree. It seemed to me that they looked weird, but it was the shadow from the tree that caused them to look all black.

It was only after they darted into the street that they were all black! It was like the two squirrels took a bath in charcoal dust and then went on to play around the tree.

I posted the pics below on my social media and some people mentioned that there are a lot of all-black squirrels in Lewiston and in Niagara Falls State Park.

If you have seen them before send me a message and let me know where.

Check out the photos I snapped while on my walk.

All-Black Squirrels

