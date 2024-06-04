“Big Money” Powerball Winner Announced In New York
Monday Night's Powerball drawing turned out to be VERY lucky for one lottery player in New York State.
The New York State Lottery announced that one 3rd place winning ticket was sold in New York from last night's drawing.
That ticket matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball and won $50,000 dollars.
Monday's winning Powerball numbers were: 19-29-35-36-45 with the Powerball of 16.
No one claimed the grand prize so the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is now up to $185 million dollars.
If you are looking for an edge when it comes to picking numbers for the Powerball.
Here is a look at the most commonly drawn numbers for the white Powerball numbers over the past 8 years.
61: Drawn 90 times
32: Drawn 89 times
63: Drawn 87 times
21: Drawn 86 times
36: Drawn 84 times
23: Drawn 82 times
69: Drawn 81 times
37: Drawn 79 times
62: Drawn 78 times
39: Drawn 78 times
Here are the most commonly drawn numbers for the red Powerball number over the past 8 years.
18: Drawn 49 times
24: Drawn 48 times
4: Drawn 47 times
14: Drawn 42 times
26: Drawn 40 times
5: Drawn 39 times
25: Drawn 39 times
3: Drawn 39 times
21 Drawn 38 times
13: Drawn 38 times
11: Drawn 38 times
If you want even more of an advantage, check out the luckiest places to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
