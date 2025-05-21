The New York Beef Council has spoken, and they announced the winner of the 2025 "Best Burger" In New York Competition.

I don't agree with this, but the winner was voted on by a panel of experts from the New York Beef Council.

New York's Best Burger In 2025

This year's winner of the New York Beef Council "Best Burger" competition was "The Ghost Burger" from The Butcher’s Son in Corning, New York.

According to the press release from the New York Beef Council, this burger had it all.

The Ghost Burger is crafted with two grass-fed beef patties, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, Provolone cheese, and a generous slathering of legendary BBQ sauce. With a perfect balance of sweet heat, savory depth, and high-quality New York beef, the burger earned top scores for taste, presentation, and overall experience.

Which Restaurants Were Finalists In This Year's Competition

The New York Beef Council revealed the Top 10 burgers in New York after a couple of months of fan voting earlier this month. Here is a look at the Top 10 "Best Burger" spots for 2025.

Ale & Angus, Syracuse

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis

Brewer Union, Brewerton

Butcher's Son, Corning

Get Smashed, Syracuse

Matteson Hotel, Ilion

R&M, Corning

Roosters, Utica

Tap It Bar and Grill, Rochester

Wendy's Diner, Cassville

So, what do you think, are these the best burgers in New York State?

I know a couple of past places that made the Top 3 and Top 5 in years past didn't make the Top 10 this year, and that is a shame.

In my opinion, the best burger in New York is from 290 Slide Sports Bar and Grill. They are cooked perfectly, the bun is slightly toasted, and they are full of flavor.

