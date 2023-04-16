New York Next In Line For Fully Automated McDonalds?

There could be some major changes to how you order and get your breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

One of the biggest fast food restaurants in the country is looking to create a more efficient drive-thru experience and that could have a direct impact on your meals.

Late last year McDonald's opened their first semi-automated McDonald's location. At this location, machines handle everything from cooking to taking your order to delivering your food for people who are ordering ahead via the Mcdonalds' app.

The store was opened in Texas and the company is studying the data to see if they will roll out these types of stores across the country, including here in New York.

The automated location is smaller than a normal Mcdonald's and it is there to cater to people who are using the drive-thru or food app pick-ups and plan on eating at home, in the office, or in their car.

One of the biggest changes at the store is the order ahead drive-thru. According to a press release from McDonald's, this is perfect for people who are on the go.

The Order Ahead Lane is a separate Drive Thru lane where customers receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor. This is a great option for customers who want to place their order ahead of arrival through the McDonald’s app, skip the traditional Drive Thru line and receive their food quickly and conveniently.

So we will see one of the new automated Mcdonalds' in New York? Chances are very likely but it might take some time as the company fine-tunes the process.

To read more about the automated McDonald's, click here for the company's press release.

