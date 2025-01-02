18+ Inches Of Snow Headed To New York State

The start of 2025 will be a snowy one for parts of New York State.

A massive weather front is set to move across the state starting today and along with it will be cold temperatures and plenty of snow for parts of New York State.

There is already a Lake Effect Snow warning in place for places along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that will last through the weekend.

It is advised to avoid unnecessary travel over the next couple of days and to keep alert of possible white-out conditions across the state.

The long range forecast is calling for a cold and snowy January so this storm could be the first of many that will bring winter weather to the state in 2025.