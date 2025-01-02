18+ Inches Of Snow Headed To New York State
The start of 2025 will be a snowy one for parts of New York State.
A massive weather front is set to move across the state starting today and along with it will be cold temperatures and plenty of snow for parts of New York State.
There is already a Lake Effect Snow warning in place for places along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that will last through the weekend.
It is advised to avoid unnecessary travel over the next couple of days and to keep alert of possible white-out conditions across the state.
The long range forecast is calling for a cold and snowy January so this storm could be the first of many that will bring winter weather to the state in 2025.
See New York Snowfall Predictions For January 1-3, 2025
2025 is officially underway and will kick off with a lot of snow for many in Central and Upstate New York! The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for western and central New York and a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern New York. Some areas in Central New York could see as much as 36 inches of snow, while the greater Albany area will see minimal accumulations. Here are predicted snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.
