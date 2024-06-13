Hi Idiots.

Today was a truly glorious day. After four long months of the most frustrating trivia game on the radio, we had a winner for the second round of You Can't Win, ending Kelly Cheese's reign of terror. Everyone, please give a hearty round of applause to Kaitlin from New York who figured out the fifth and final question, resolving everyone's collective misery and becoming $1000 richer.

So, let's take a walk down memory lane and take a look at some of the facts and highlights from this iteration of You Can't Win.

Start Date: 2/9/2024

Kate

# of guesses to solve Question #1 (It was always...You?): 18 (2/9-3/5/)

Jane Fonda

# of guesses to solve Question #2 (Oops! She did it again.): 5 (3/5-3/12)

This question was solved at unbelievable speed after the 3rd contestant, Sheldon, randomly guessed Jane because of a past relationship and "he had a feeling".

Scarlett Letter

# of guesses to solve Question #3 (1,2,3,4 Tell me that you love me more.): 25 (3/12-4/22)

This melody-sounding question had everyone stuped the longest of all the questions on the list. Kelly's singing still haunts me.

Carolyn Keene

# of guesses to solve Question #4 (She's ALL that?): 20 (4/22-5/20)

This one had the most "dud callers" who said they had been following along, only to either know nothing, struggle their way through all the questions, or not have an updated guess based on hints. I know people were screaming "SCREEN THESE PEOPLE!!" well, we did. But people are unpredictable. That's just show biz ladies and gents.

You can learn more about Carolynn Keene here.

Educating Rita

# of guesses to solve Question #5 (Where HAVE you been?): 15 (5/20-6/13)

Y'all were quick with this one, realizing it was related to Julie Walter on the second guess.

Now that YCW has wrapped up, we have some good news for all of you who were sick of YCW before it even began. Starting tomorrow, the Minute of Mayhem is BACK. Thank you Kelly for crafting yet another memorable game (for better and for worse).

