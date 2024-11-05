Hi Idiots.

Today is November 5th a.k.a. Election Day a.k.a. one of the the most stressful days of the year. For months everyone and their mother have been bombarded by junk mail, spam calls, and annoying text messages. Today it all comes to an end as we finally vote and find out who the next President is.

But that's not what this post is about. At all. In fact, it's to distract from the anxiety some people may be facing. Today I want to properly introduce you all to the newest member of the Free Beer and Hot Wings: my little kitty, Willow!

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Now, I need to address the elephant in the room. Originally, Willow was going to be named Soup, and that name was received to much fanfare. However, it was not as well received by my family, and alas, Soup was removed from the name list. Willow is her name now.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Where Did Willow Come From?

Willow found us more than we found her. My mom worked for the county park and was locking them up one night when a park guest waved my mom over and informed her a little kitten was crying out in the woods. So Mom retrieved her and called our friends who work for a shelter and asked what we should do.

The next day, we got her checked for a chip and she didn't have one. We talked to the park boss and learned there were other kittens like Willow popping out around the park and that someone had apparently dumped them. So, we decided to keep her and now she is my little lady. :)

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

You can view the rest of the show's furry friends below.

The Pets of Free Beer and Hot Wings Everyone on the show has or has had pets that are part of our families. We wanted to introduce you to each of them. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill