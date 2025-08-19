What Happens At A Virtual Live At Night?

Hi Idiots.

Being an idiot is cool and all, but there is more to life than being just an Idiot, even more than just being a Lucky Idiot. You could be among the select few deemed Fancy. Not only does your Fancy Idiot membership directly fund our charity, which indirectly makes you a good person, but there are a few perks that make being an Annual Fancy Idiot worth it.

You can watch the webcam livestream every day and witness our ugly mugs for five hours straight. You can listen to the show anytime via the Podcast, and listen to a lengthy backlog of content via Pre-Beer and Hot Wings.

But the biggest reason to subscribe is for exclusive content like Segment 17 and Virtual Live At Night, our monthly livestream held away from the FCC's watchful eyes, where we have some filthy-mouthed and tipsy fun you don't usually see during the regular broadcast.

That is, when it works. Sadly, our pizza-fueled attempt this month was the definition of a #$!@ show. It is as easy as clicking a button to get the livestream to work, but once again, we've shown that the absolute Idiots in these parts are us, the show members. But really, in a weird backwards way, this is the kind of content you pay for, right?...right?

No, we're sorry things went off the rails.

BUT.

We're making it up to y'all by hosting another FULL FUNCTIONAL VLAN on Wednesday, August 20th. So, if you've never been to a VLAN, now is as good a time as any, and you can watch the entire back catalogue of previous VLANs. We hope to see you there! (again...)

