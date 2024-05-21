Hi Idiots.

Today we began our new partnership with Weber Grills by getting majorly spoiled by Grill Master Tim and his swanky Weber Slate. Contrary to a traditional grill, the Slate is a griddle that can heat to over 500°F evenly across the entire griddle to allow for a consistent and quick cooking experience.

Naturally, the best way to understand the POWER of the Weber Slate was to see it in action and reap the rewards. Coming all the way from Chicago, we spent the afternoon with Grill Master Tim who showed us the capabilities of the Slate by making steak fajitas and veggies all on the Slate griddle.

GM Tim started by searing the steaks, and this is something that needs to be heard to fully witness the satisfaction that came from using this grill. Listen to that sizzle.

He then moved on to caramelizing the veggies, and this was the best part of using a griddle: this all happened on the same grill. Tim just put the steak to the side and moved along to the veggies.

Then it was time to eat and boy howdy were these some scrumptious fajitas. GM Tim turned the heat down to warm up some tortillas. Not pictured is us absolutely demolishing these and going back for thirds, but just know there were very few leftovers. The food was great, and the grill was even greater.

We'll be talking more about this meal and the beauty that is the Weber Slate in the coming weeks, but for now, be jealous of our fajitas.

