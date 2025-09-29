Hi Idiots.

Like we do every month, Virtual Live At Night graces the internet for one hour of FCC-free tomfoolery and unhinged chaos that is exclusive to our Annual Fancy Idiots. Plenty of visual gags, maybe some drinks, and on this very special night, a freakin hot dog roller. Oh, and if you think we're really ballin' out, you should see how many bags of chips we have for six people.

Yeah, that's nine bags of chips for six people. Chalk it up to truly miserable planning in the group chat. But how did this high-rolling hot dog event take place? Simple: Maitlynn got a gift.

Maitlynn and Her Hot Dogs

Maitlynn's love for hot dogs is well documented. There are many ways to have a hot dog. Boiled, grilled, pan-fried, microwaved (sinful), and more. But there is one way that is superior to every other, and this is not up for debate. During the Around the Room segment this morning, she shared that she was gifted the holy grail of hot dog cooker mediums: a hot dog roller.

Gas stations, festivals, and sports venues all use these rollers to perfectly cook all sides of the hot dog, creating a marvel for your taste buds. Additionally, it is the most visually appealing way to make one. If you don't believe me, feast your eyes:

Heck yeah. You'll most likely hear about us eating more of these hot dogs in the morning. But for now, if you didn't hear our many hot dog-oriented calls and discussions, you missed out.