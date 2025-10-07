Tricky Ricky and The Greggster: Bad Boys of Broadcasting

Hi Idiots.

Today was the perfect example of what happens when a throwaway joke starts to take on a life of its own, until suddenly you find yourself on the phone with an NBA legend live on air. Things started this morning when Steve challenged Free Beer to start commentating on sports games in the third person, which FB denied he'd do.

But the joke escalated to the next level after Hot Wings suggested that he start doing it when basketball season begins and his commentating partner and former Detroit Pistons Bad Boy, Rick Mahorn, is present.

He then makes a fool of himself, opening the door for Rick to do the same. In case you're unaware, FB was a huge Pistons fan when the Pistons were on their NBA Championship run back in 1989 and 1990. Young Gregg had a poster of Rick on his wall and wished him sweet dreams every night (probably).

So, fast-forward to now, when they've become actual friends, it's one of those "is this real life?" moments. Someone edited FB on Mahorn and Bill Laimbeer's iconic poster, and to everyone's shock, Kelly tagged Rick on social media, and Rick texted FB that he wanted to chat on-air.

A jet-lagged Rick Mahorn then proceeded to roast FB for 5 minutes straight before FB devolved into sports talk, and Mahorn went back to ripping him a new one. It's honestly shocking to see The Burn King getting lambasted repeatedly on air. But boy, was it entertaining. Will Tricky Ricky and The Greggster ever make a show together? Only time will tell.

