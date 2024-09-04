Hi Idiots.

We got some fantastic news while we were on vacation that we have been so eager to share. On August 17 and 18, the first-ever Free Beer and Hot Wings Kickball/Softball Tournament took place to an incredible turnout.

We were completely blown away by everyone's support and eagerness to play and the sponsor's excitement to support the event. Before we get too far into discussing the event and saying our thanks, we want to give Chuck Elliot and Jon Berger a massive round of applause for all the work and time they put into organizing and hosting this event.

Together, your idiots raised $4000 for Idiots for Underdogs! That's crazy, thank you so much! These funds will go towards helping more people, especially with Holiday Break-Ins right around the corner 👀

Nearly every show member was able to make it to the event at some point, with Free Beer and Hot Wings making an appearance during the softball tournament on Saturday, while Steve, Kelly, and Tommy (and the rest of the Kickin' Tendies) all played in the kickball tournament on Sunday. We quickly got knocked out of the tournament on Sunday.

If you are local and missed out on the event, we're going to make you regret it now by showing how much fun it was and how generous people can be (including Tommy's very acrobatic catch). Feast your eyes.

