There are plenty of stand-out moments on the show every day. Sometimes it isn't easy being this funny! Since we're funny and gracious, Kelly Cheese collects some of the best moments from our day-to-day and posts them online for public viewing.

For us, it's fun to see what moments resonate with people after the clips are posted online, primarily on TikTok and Instagram (@fbhwshow on both). Maybe you missed the show one day, or our post didn't appear on your feed. We've had plenty of clips perform pretty well online.

So we've scoured all the videos we've posted this year to find our top 4-performing posts. We like to think these clips did well because you all enjoyed them, but we'll admit: sometimes the algorithm gods deem something worthy and it pops off. Either way, these are our top clips of 2025.

Illegal Taxi Service - 178.1k

Our top-performing clips this year all game from TikTok, and this story from a caller describing how he turned having his car stolen into an unexpected taxi service was a hit with users and listeners alike. Spoiler alert: Things did not end well for our caller.

Rubbing Alcohol Revenge - 97.5K

It's nice to see that our top two clips of the year came from callers, a luxury that many radio stations don't have these days. This call came from our topic about revenge for being cheated on, and man, oh man, did this caller do something crazy. I never thought I'd say this, but sniff your douche before using it.

Maitlynn playing Trivia - 56.1K

This clip from this week was our most popular Dumber than the Show clip of the year, possibly for a few reasons. One, Hot Wings, unintentionally pissed off all the Star Wars fans by saying the wrong episode # for Attack of the Clones. Two, the caller claims to work for a GPS company and then doesn't know what GPS stands for.

Kelly Playing Trivia - 42.9K

This round of trivia went to the clocks, and the results caused quite a ruckus in the comments. But hey, comments are good for the algorithm, so go crazy in there.

Is there a clip we missed that you think should be featured? Let us know!

