Hi Idiots.

That's right, it finally happened. I, associate producer and show barista Tommy, have created a game. A completely original concept that no one has ever done before. A game so incredible that the generations will look back on this moment as one of the moments of all time, yep!

Introducing...

Tommy's Sound Effect Game! CUE THE MUSIC!

Wow! I know! I hear your jaws hitting the floor and the oooo's and aaaaah's. Thank you! That song was made in collaboration with my talented friend Shane (you can find more of his work on his Soundcloud). I'm now part of the cool kids club that has created an intro for the show, yahoo!

The rules of this game are very simple: I have collected a random assortment of sound effects that you may or may not have heard before. If you know the sound, you need to buzz in and say what it is! It's that easy, despite how horribly I explained the rules.

The reactions to my game were mixed, to say the least. There were some positive ones:

Im very much so enjoying Tommy's game. His wild blippi joy and the pure chaos is making me laugh and giving me crippling anxiety at the same time.

U know I have to say, at first I wasn't a fan of tommys, i am a miserable old turd, but he has grown on me and I really enjoy listening to him. It's exactly what I hear from my son all the time. Good job tommy

Good lord this game is making me cry laugh

Then, some weren't so kind but did make me laugh:

Yall need to have Tommy's dad come on the radio and ask him what happened?

Tommy says this game is for everyone, but this game is not for me.

Oh my God, I love this show, but this game makes me want to crawl into a hole and k*ll myself.

There were even calls for MORE games from Tommy:

We need a weekly "Tommy's Time" segment where no one knows what he has planned.

That's a lot of pressure, mainly because it would devolve into not even me knowing what I have planned. Overall, it was fun to bring something new to the show, and I'm glad people listened to my silly little game.

