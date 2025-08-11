Producer Tommy’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Hi Idiots.
Thursday was an incredible day for the show. With the help of all of you in West Michigan and around the country, we wrapped up our 12-hour radiothon and raised $160k for Kids' Food Basket. It was one of the best days of our careers, and we had a long weekend to recover after the long day.
You would think everyone would come back stronger and more ready than ever. However, things got off to a bad start for one of us in the studio - me. First, my day started when I went to grab a band-aid, and the first aid kit's lid wasn't on all the way, leading to everything spilling on the floor and the lid breaking.
That was at 6 am today, and things only went downhill from there. The crew had a coffee order today, and I am the lucky one in charge of getting it. It is a journey I have made many times, each time holding ~6 drinks and food.
READ MORE: Tommy Lost His One Chance At Dumber than the Show
However, there was something different in the air because today I dropped all of those drinks. The worst part is that not only did I drop them inside, but I was nearly back at the studio.
The vibes were just off from then on out, because almost one hour later, during Name That Tune, I incorrectly named the artist of a song and expressed my frustration by making a "Tommy noise', however, it really sounded like a choice word starting with F that is very much not allowed on the radio.
So yeah, things were not going my way today. Hopefully, Tuesday will be better.
