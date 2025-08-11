Hi Idiots.

Thursday was an incredible day for the show. With the help of all of you in West Michigan and around the country, we wrapped up our 12-hour radiothon and raised $160k for Kids' Food Basket. It was one of the best days of our careers, and we had a long weekend to recover after the long day.

You would think everyone would come back stronger and more ready than ever. However, things got off to a bad start for one of us in the studio - me. First, my day started when I went to grab a band-aid, and the first aid kit's lid wasn't on all the way, leading to everything spilling on the floor and the lid breaking.

That was at 6 am today, and things only went downhill from there. The crew had a coffee order today, and I am the lucky one in charge of getting it. It is a journey I have made many times, each time holding ~6 drinks and food.

However, there was something different in the air because today I dropped all of those drinks. The worst part is that not only did I drop them inside, but I was nearly back at the studio.

The vibes were just off from then on out, because almost one hour later, during Name That Tune, I incorrectly named the artist of a song and expressed my frustration by making a "Tommy noise', however, it really sounded like a choice word starting with F that is very much not allowed on the radio.

So yeah, things were not going my way today. Hopefully, Tuesday will be better.

