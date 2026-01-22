Hi Idiots.

It's me, Tommy. I am writing today because, as many of you know, I am living on my own for the first time and experiencing this big and daunting world for the first time, just like the rest of you have before. I do not know if I am alone in this, but as I hit these various "adult" milestones, I am actually quite excited.

Earlier this year, I bought a cordless vacuum and was far more excited than I had any reason to be, and yesterday was another day where something completely mundane left me with a sense of giddiness that no logical person should have. I bought my first snow shovel. Whoa, I know.

But something strange happened to me when I held it in my hands...I became possessed. Consumed with the power to shovel snow at my will. I shoveled my on-street parking spot, the area around it for my recycling and trash, my sidewalk, the back sidewalk, everything I possibly could.

Then, when I went inside, my roommate informed me that my sink was no longer working, and, on a high on shovel power, I decided I could fix that too, despite having no plumbing experience. To the shock of no one, I did not manage to fix it. But boy, did I believe I could do it.

It's little things like this that, despite the annoyance they can bring, I get irrationally excited about. So I want to hear from y'all: what's something you enjoy doing around the house that you have no right to enjoy? Let us know.

