Hi Idiots.

When was the last time you bought clothes brand-new? As in, tags still on it, you're the first person to wear it, etc. If you're like me and Maitlynn, it doesn't happen all that often because we're big-time thrifters and antique shop visitors. That phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure" is a very true statement, and we're walking proof of this.

Maitlynn's outfits are incredibly iconic, and she comes in rocking something extraordinary at every live show and for the webcams. I'm not on Maitlynn's level by any means, but I go thrifting all the time and like to think I've accumulated some pretty cool things, too. Considering yesterday was National Thrift Shop Day, we felt it appropriate to flex share our favorite thrift shop finds.

Tommy

These are my three favorite shirts that I've found in the last couple of years, with the green acid-wash shirt being my latest find that I can't get enough of. The purple/green/white shirt was the one I wore for my Live Show debut, while the purple courody has Winnie the Pooh and Tigger on a fall day, and it is so cozy, and I love the color.

I also included some of the art I've found that I like! A handmade Midsommar (A24 movie) thing, a black and white photo of nuns smoking a cigarette, and a framed picture of a Van Gogh painting.

Now, for Maitlynn's favorite picks.

