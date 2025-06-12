Hi Idiots.

As the phone screener, I'm technically the gateway between you and your one chance on Dumber than the Show Trivia. We can't control who gets on the phone lines; that part really is up to chance, and you do need to be lucky enough to be caller x to get on. There are some real high stakes.

In a twist of fate, today was my day to play for real money. Let me tell you: there is real pressure. But there was excitement mixed with the anxiety, and since this was my big moment, my one chance to play this game, I did NOT want to walk away a loser.

I had the same stakes as everyone else. It was exciting to go out in the hallway for once, and I held my breath as I had counted down 3...2...1...and when I knew I guessed on three of the answers, I was not feeling confident. Not one bit. I knew I was in the hallway for a very long time, but that doesn't mean much in the scheme of things.

Both my new mortal enemy, Chris, and I had miserable guesses on nearly every question, but he had one better guess than I, and that's all that matters to the bank. Hearing that stupid Walking on Sunshine did not make me feel like I was walking on sunshine! In fact, I wanted to stick my head in a hole! Maybe someday I'll get to

Curse you, Chris. But also, congrats. I guess.

