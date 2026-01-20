Hi Idiots.

The new year has just begun, but there is already plenty to be excited about. For many, the beginning of the year is about starting fresh and sticking to their New Year's resolution for more than a week. But here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show, we're speedrunning. Our year doesn't have a slow build-up, considering our first Live Show of the season is already at the end of the month!

Seven-Foot Tall "2026" Numerals Arrive In Times Square Ahead Of New Years Eve Getty Images loading...

With so much on the horizon, both professionally and personally, there's plenty to look forward to over the next couple of months. So that's why we're spotlighting a few things each of us is excited about this year!

We've heard from Free Beer and Kelly, now we'll hear from Tommy!

Tommy's 2026 Highlights

Last year, I didn't travel for the first time in a very long time, so this year I will be rectifying that by heading to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to do some cliff jumping at Black Rocks, or going to another state and actually taking a vacation while on a vacation. It's not that I couldn't before; I just did some really bad planning. Whoops.

I'm also looking forward to completing multiple puzzles I've stockpiled, finishing the book series I started last year (Dungeon Crawler Carl), and trying new recipes because not everything can be made in the air fryer.

I don't have any lofty goals for 2026, but I do have things I'd like to do that I haven't done in a while. But I just know I'd like to spend less time in bed (as much as I love my bed).

