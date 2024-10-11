Hi Idiots.

On today's show, we were visited by the red-haired lady herself, Wendy from Wendy's. She blessed us with breakfast (thank you), but more importantly, she delivered us a package from the bottom of the sea: Krabby Patties from Wendy's and Nickelodeon's Krabby Patty Kollab.

Spongebob, like me, turns 25 this year. I was quite literally raised on this show, so as we've learned from today and yesterday's shows, it is flabbergasting to me to learn that someone hasn't seen Spongebob. Steve, bless his heart, knows very little about Spongebob (he didn't know what animal Sandy Cheeks was on Dumber Than The Show).

Plankton, Mr. Krab's arch rival, has been attempting to steal the thing that makes a Krabby Patty so delicious since 1999: the Krabby Patty Secret Formula. Plankton thinks it's important, so I have decided that if I can figure out what the secret formula is, maybe Steve will give this beloved show a try.

Wendy's Krabby Patty burger Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Taste Test

For a fast food burger, I actually rather enjoyed the Krabby Patty. It's most likely just a Dave's Single, but there was a secret sauce on the burger that really did make this a pretty delicious meal. According to the Spongebob himself, a Krabby Patty consists of a:

Bun, patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, cheese, tomato, bun in that order.

To Wendy's credit, their burger does have all these ingredients, just not in that exact order. My one critique is that they're technically supposed to be on a sesame seed bun, but who's paying attention? *cough*

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Now, the most important part of the patty, the Secret Sauce, was sweet and pickley, probably some mayo too. I think the best comparison is Yum Yum sauce. My next step is to get one of these bad boys in Steve's mouth. If even someone as bitter as Squidward can learn to love a Krabby Patty, anyone can.

