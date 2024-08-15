Hi Idiots.

Tomorrow is our final live show of the season and we're ending things in Kokomo, Indiana with our affiliate station Rock 98.5. People will be getting up bright and early to join us for a live morning show at the Elite Event Center. If you're going, we can't wait to see you! If you want to go, tickets are still available.

In celebration of Kokomo, I thought it would be fun to create a little game called Kokomo or KokoNO, comparing Kokomo, IN to Kokomo, FL made famous by the Beach Boys song of the same name. However, I've run into a major issue:

The Kokomo that The Beach Boys sing about is not a real place.

Surely I'm not the only one, right? This could easily be an example of Gen Z Producer Tommy being young and dumb. Which wouldn't shock anyone. But when you sing about such specific spots as

Aruba, Jamaica, oh I want to take you to

Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama…

It leads one to believe it is real! Which I'm sure is the point, but I feel so very deceived. The music video was filmed in the Grand Floridian at Disney. They sing about Kokomo being "off the Florida Keys." I had no reason to believe it wasn't real.

As it turns out, I'm not the only one who was unaware. So many tourists assume it is a real place that hotels like the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina used to have a poolside bar called "The Kokomo" that had all the distances to each of the locations mentioned in the song.

So yeah, anyway we'll be live in Kokomo INDIANA tomorrow morning. I just really needed to share this lore.

