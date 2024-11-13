These Are Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Dream Vacations
Hi Idiots.
We're nearing the end of the year. A time that is both the most stressful and the happiest of the year. The holidays are great because people are generally more cheerful, you're seeing family, and you're hopefully getting some time off. But then again, it's the holidays and you're seeing family, etc. It can be a mixed bag.
READ MORE: Meet The Latest Member Of Free Beer and Hot Wings: Willow |
But for us, we know for a fact we'll be taking a show break to end the year, and I don't know about the other members, but I for one am hoping to take a little trip with my time off. I have not decided where, but I have ideas.
Our show members range in how much they like traveling, from Kelly our resident adventurer to Hot Wings who is perfectly content staying at home and working on his lawn or something. So, what are some show member's dream vacations?
Maitlynn
Mait wants to take a trip to Africa to visit the country of Nambia. If that sounds like a random choice, it wasn't for Maitlynn, who spent an entire afternoon once planning out a fantasy trip there. She wants to stay in one of those hotels where the giraffes can poke their heads inside, and take a trip to Victoria Falls as well.
Hot Wings
Hot Wings has discussed this dream trip quite a bit on the show, but his dream to go to Germany for Oktoberfest so he can wear his lederhosen and get crazy. Oh, and visit a castle or two.
Free Beer
Free Beer wants to go tropical and head possibly THE pinnacle dream vacation location of Bora Bora where you can stay in huts on the water with the bluest clearest water you'll ever see.
Steve
Iowa. Incredible.
FBHW x 4th of July 2024
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
Could This Be The Future Home of Free Beer and Hot Wings?
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill