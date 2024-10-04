Did you get your Free Beer and Hot Wings ‘Texting Record’?
Hi Idiots.
Today Steve decided he wanted to be a little stinker and pull a quick one over on the audience and naturally Hot Wings joined right in on the joke, spouting some nonsense about how Steve has been hard at work "programming a ranking system for every text message we've received."
Texting the word "Record" to our texting hotline got you a link to our Fancy Idiot sign-up page. I would have texted too, I'd be curious. Generally, most people got that Steve and HW were making a joke, however, a few of you did not pass the vibe check.
Most people who texted were people who would have gotten a positive texting record. If you have knowingly been a turd with your texts, you probably didn't text. Here's what I learned from this:
- Despite having no texting history, people texted in to get their "texting record". What were you expecting?
- Some of y'all are seriously brutal with your comments. My momma taught me if I had nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. :)
- If you texted "Sexy" daily to see Free Beer's sex count y'all instantly get a bad rating. Just a bit of a strange thing to do.
But perhaps the funniest part of this bit was seeing people texting "record" multiple times expecting something to change. A few of you even texted asking why you were only getting a link to sign up to get an Idiot account. That was the joke, silly goose!
If you want to see someone who definitely would have gotten a negative record, check out these messages below.
