Hi Idiots.

Today Steve decided he wanted to be a little stinker and pull a quick one over on the audience and naturally Hot Wings joined right in on the joke, spouting some nonsense about how Steve has been hard at work "programming a ranking system for every text message we've received."

Digital Abstract background GuidoVrola loading...

Texting the word "Record" to our texting hotline got you a link to our Fancy Idiot sign-up page. I would have texted too, I'd be curious. Generally, most people got that Steve and HW were making a joke, however, a few of you did not pass the vibe check.

Most people who texted were people who would have gotten a positive texting record. If you have knowingly been a turd with your texts, you probably didn't text. Here's what I learned from this:

Despite having no texting history, people texted in to get their "texting record". What were you expecting?

Some of y'all are seriously brutal with your comments. My momma taught me if I had nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. :)

brutal with your comments. My momma taught me if I had nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. :) If you texted "Sexy" daily to see Free Beer's sex count y'all instantly get a bad rating. Just a bit of a strange thing to do.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But perhaps the funniest part of this bit was seeing people texting "record" multiple times expecting something to change. A few of you even texted asking why you were only getting a link to sign up to get an Idiot account. That was the joke, silly goose!

Canada Goose standing next to a canal. Sunny weather. Getty Images loading...

If you want to see someone who definitely would have gotten a negative record, check out these messages below.

This Person's Hate Mail to Free Beer and Hot Wings Someone from Grand Rapids loves letting us know how much they dislike the show. Here are just a few of the ones they have sent in. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill