Teach Tommy: The Vapors

Hi Idiots.

This is an exciting moment for me. Today's Teach Tommy is a moment that I have actually been around since it started. So, rather than me learning something, I'm going to teach all of you something! Consider it an early Christmas gift. No, I didn't get a gift receipt.

Today's topic is something that is fairly recent but is something people text in asking about pretty frequently. These were from this week alone.

So, what do we mean by "get the vapors"? Audio-only listeners have been at a bit of a disadvantage here (but you can watch the webcams every day by going here) as this is mainly a visual gag. Whoever is defending their jackpot "goes in the hall" while our DTTS contestant is answering their questions, and since our show members can't hear anything, we always wave them back in when it's their turn.

Usually, when you beckon someone to come to you, you use one hand in a "come to me" kind of way. However, this is the same motion one does when they're hot and are trying to cool themselves down. So on October 16th, Steve commented that he didn't know if he was being called back in or if "Kelly had the vapors" due to the way she was waving her hands.

So now it has become a joke to all "have the vapors" when we beckon our show members back inside. Now, in exchange for teaching you this, I humbly request you let me know what your favorite moment throughout this year was.

