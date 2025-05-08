Steve’s Favorite Tea Cup Met A Gruesome End This Morning
Hi Idiots.
Today started like any other. I began the show at 5 am, Free Beer missed shooting a ball of paper into the trash can, and Steve walked in around 5:30, thrilled because he remembered to bring a new jug of oat milk creamer for his coffee. He skipped off to the booth where we have our coffee machine. Maitlynn, Free Beer, and I started chatting until I looked at Steve Behind the Glass and witnessed something horrific.
In Steve's little hands were the remains of Steve's trusty teacup, a cup that had been with the show for as long as any of us can remember. Before I started last year, before Maitlynn started in 2023. Apparently, Steve's little hands couldn't handle all the things he was carrying, and instead of setting the things down, Steve's brain just released the cup from his arm and blew it up.
On his hands and knees, vacuuming up glass shards, Steve shed a single tear for the companion that he had for years. Okay, not really, but I'm sure you've all had something like this in your life where you didn't expect to be so sad over something that in reality isn't a big deal, but you can't help but be sad about it
For me, I had an action figure Robin from Batman that I played with throughout my whole childhood. One day before we left for church, it must have fallen out of my pocket as I got in the car because, suddenly, as we were backing out of he driveway, my dad gasped...because Robin had been run over by the car and was now in many pieces.
Sound familiar? Let us know something that made you unexpectedly sad to lose.
Rest In Pieces, Steve's cup.
