Hi Idiots.

The last few days have been a curious study in what lengths a man will go to remove the wax from his ears. Of course, the man I'm referring to is Steve, and the wax I'm referring to is the earwax that is apparently so clogged that the man has tried every home remedy in the book to clean his ear.

Yesterday Steve's Around the Room was dedicated to learning about ear irrigation (or earigation, hehe) and you Idiots sending in tips to help him on his quest. But by far the most popular tip sent in was to get a syringe full of warm water and to shoot it in his ear. Does it work? No idea. Did it make Steve do something truly despicable at dinner last? Absolutely.

Before the Scranton, PA Live show today, the crew got dinner at Noir Dark, which featured a creative meal called "Phlebotmist Dough Injections":

Stare into your victims as cheddar, jack, & parmesan cheese stuffed bread skulls get impaled with syringes of marinara diavlo.

"Syringees of marinara diavlo"... that sounds like a prime opportunity for someone to test out a little ear remedy while on the road, right? As long as one is fine with squirting marinara remnants deep into their ear holes.

The million-dollar question: Was his syringe theft worth it? No. No, it was not. His ear did not improve. Remember this moment next time you consider stealing a marinara syringe from a restaurant to stick into your ear.

