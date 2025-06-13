Hi Idiots.

In a typical year, our trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to spend the morning and night with our friends at Razor 94.7/104.7 is the final show of the live show season. This show always has a bittersweet goofiness to it as it is the final live show with our format, and we really enjoyed this format this year.



However, things are a bit different this year, as we have a makeup date in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on July 18th, due to our flights being cancelled, which prevented us from arriving on time. That doesn't mean this visit doesn't have the signature wild travel hiccup that has plagued this travel season. Steve has decided to add unforeseen high stakes to this trip, one that is ticking away as we speak.



Usually, the show flies to each of its destinations except in certain situations. While Wisconsin does technically neighbor Michigan, there's a big 'ol lake between us that makes driving a real trek. Flying means staying the night in whatever state we're visiting and leaving the next morning. However, Steve's got a big day on Saturday: his daughter's first dance recital. So, to make it in time, Steve is making the bold decision to leave after Friday's live show, make the nearly six-hour trip back to West Michigan, and make it just in time for the recital.



He also has time zones against him, as Michigan and Wisconsin are an hour apart, so it's actually a 7-hour trip since he'll gain an hour on the way back. After doing two live shows in a day and then making that hefty drive, he is going to be the definition of built different.

God speed, soldier.