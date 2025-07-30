Hi Idiots.

There are (many) horrors of adulthood that school doesn't prepare you for. Taxes, everything related to finances, and, for me, figuring out how to make dinner for yourself. Now, the act of cooking is not hard. But having to come up with a meal every day after already having a long day at work is just a cruel punishment from the depths of hell.

Okay, that's a bit of an exaggeration.

I touched on this when I asked every show member how they would spend their money if they were to win the lottery, when Steve and I both said we'd love to get ourselves a personal chef so we can have incredible meals all the time and never have to worry about making them.

While Steve isn't a chef, he has a food hack that's so versatile it makes any meal (or leftover) 10x better. The best part is that it's so simple even a baby could do it:

Make a wrap.

Everyone says dogs are a man's best friend, but really, it's a tortilla shell. Leftover meatloaf? Put it in a wrap. Chicken? Put it in a wrap. Random concoction of items lying around the fridge? Put it in a wrap. This isn't a revolutionary idea, nor is it even slightly original. We all do this, but it's worth noting that many of us may not realize how common—and easy—it really is.

It's a foolproof strategy for every busy (or lazy) parent looking to whip up something quick and unoriginal, but present it like it's a fresh idea.

Thank you, Chef Steven, for sharing your wisdom.

Unique S'mores Recipes If you are going camping you've got to try these unique s'mores recipes. Gallery Credit: Abby Casey