Hi Idiots.

What's worse: making a mistake and paying for it instantly, or doing something embarrassing and being blissfully unaware for months, only to find out about it later? That's the conundrum our very own Steve faced this weekend after he went to send a text and encountered a problem that many people at our flagship station have faced.

Tommy Carroll / WGRD Tommy Carroll / WGRD loading...

Meet Tommy Carroll, the program director for the radio station. When there are two Tommy's on the same station, sometimes messages get sent to the wrong Tommy. I have gotten many emails meant for TC, followed by a "wrong person" message. A little demoralizing, but it made this beautiful moment take place.

Over the weekend, our station vehicle broke, and when Steve went to text Tommy Carroll to let him know, that's when he realized he'd texted him what Steve's dream rotation was. Texting the wrong person is inherently embarrassing, but texting someone you would smoke a doobie with out of the blue is even more uncomfortable.

Photo by Logan Gutierrez on Unsplash Photo by Logan Gutierrez on Unsplash loading...

It led to the discussion of Hot Wings's rotation, but the one he'd be more excited about is his dream power tool rotation. It turns out he is a DeWalt man. Personally, I'm more a Ryobi man myself, but I respect his opinion, I suppose.

What's the worst "wrong person" text you've ever sent? Let us know.

The Bands Hot Wings Wishes He Could Have Seen Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill