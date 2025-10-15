Hi Idiots.

For the past couple of years, Steve has been slowly but surely working to rebuild a Jeep Comanche, a model of Jeep trucks that ran from 1986 to 1992. The truck was liked by those who bought it, but it apparently didn't have great longevity. As a result, they have become scarce, and replacement parts are even rarer.

That's why Steve's decision to refurbish his beloved Comanche has been such a significant undertaking, one he began during the COVID-19 pandemic to pass the time. It has evolved into a full-blown side project, which he calls Second Chance Jeeps.

Steve and Second Chance Jeeps have garnered some street cred among the very popular Comanche renovation community, to the extent that he was recently featured in an article and called a genius. It comes down to one part of the truck you wouldn't think would be tough to replace, but is: the bumper.

He did a DIY job and replaced the bumper with one from a 2021 Jeep Gladiator (JT), a video he posted two years ago. That video was seen by David Tracy, a writer at The Autopian, leading him to interview Steve for an article titled "Why Some Geniuses Are Installing Jeep Gladiator Parts On Old Jeep Comanches". He details this modification in the article.

Steve's Comanche is street legal, but the work isn't over. Feel free to check out Second Chance Jeeps on Instagram if you want to keep up with Steve's side project.

**Second Chance Jeeps is not affiliated with the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show.

