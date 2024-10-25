Elect Steve And Hot Wings For Office 2024

Hi Idiots.

Today was a day to be remembered for multiple reasons. Above everything was the fact our show went offline, resulting in dead air on all our stations. Not good!! But the memorable part was the complete and utter fear on Free Beer's face when he thought it was his fault (sadly, it was no one's fault. Genuine technical difficulties in 2024, what a shock).

But the other incredible moment that happened earlier in the day was when Steve saved the company (from having to carry boxes). Late yesterday, all of us were included in a meeting invite to assist in carrying boxes from the main floor to our floor.

The request was a tad ridiculous and did not need all of us...so Hot Wings challenged Steve to carry all the boxes up in a three-minute commercial break. A seemingly impossible task.

Steve in the span of nearly 4 minutes transported all of these boxes from the back hallway of the first floor, into the elevator, into the lobby, and back in time from the DTTS to finish. Quite impressive.

So now, at the behest of Hot Wings, Steve is running as a "Man of the People" candidate for worker's rights in the office. Please take up all communication with our local hero, Steve McKiernan. Thank you for your service, boss.

