Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.

I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.

Lottery scratch off Photo by Artist Istanbul on Unsplash loading...

But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.

All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We've heard from Kelly and Maitlynn. Now we'll hear from Sleevey Stevey.

Photo by Barn Images on Unsplash Photo by Barn Images on Unsplash loading...

Steve The Builder, He Can Fix It!

As one of the two handymen on the show (who built his own garage), it shouldn't be a huge shock that if Steve were to suddenly come into a lot of money, he would want to expand his workshop.

Roughly 5000 square feet of workshop space with automotive lifts, and every tool imaginable...and also a personal chef.

Copycat.

mechanic exchange car tire Getty Images loading...

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz