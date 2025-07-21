If Steve Won The Lottery You Would Never Know, Except He’d…
Every day, on my way to the studio, I pass a massive billboard that constantly displays the current Powerball and Michigan lottery winnings. It's electronic and continually updates with every new million it reaches. Do I play the lottery? No. I've been to a casino twice and was positive for about 10 minutes before it was gone.
I've never even won a scratch-off. The House always wins, folks.
But that doesn't stop me from wishing and thinking about what I would do with the money if I did ever win. Aside from the charitable actions you could take, it's more enjoyable to think selfishly and consider how you would spend the money for yourself.
All month long, I'm asking the Gang what one thing they would spend the money on if they won. It wouldn't be a flashy purchase that would scream "I WON THE LOTTERY!!", but rather that "If I were to, no one would know, but there would be signs" purchase. We've heard from Kelly and Maitlynn. Now we'll hear from Sleevey Stevey.
Steve The Builder, He Can Fix It!
As one of the two handymen on the show (who built his own garage), it shouldn't be a huge shock that if Steve were to suddenly come into a lot of money, he would want to expand his workshop.
Roughly 5000 square feet of workshop space with automotive lifts, and every tool imaginable...and also a personal chef.
Copycat.
