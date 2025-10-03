Hi Idiots.

It's officially October, which means many of us around the nation are in the thick of planning our Halloween costumes, buying candy in bulk, and carving pumpkins to set out on the front porch to rot slowly until the absolute horror of October is disposing of your pile of jack o' lantern mush.

Everyone finds joy in a different aspect of the spooky season, whether that is embracing more of the traditional fall activities like corn mazes, apple cider, and donuts, or going headlong into the spooks and frights. For us here on the show, Halloween holds different meanings depending on our ages and life stages.

That's why all this month, we're going to explore how each of us here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show builds up to the 31st of October. First, we'll hear from Steve.

Trick or Treating: Dad Style

Now that Steve's kids are old enough to enjoy trick-or-treating truly, he has a newfound appreciation for Halloween. Not only does he find joy in his kids having fun, but he also has fun interacting with the other parents, too.

I love going trick-or-treating with my kids now that they’re old enough to actually walk, and I don’t have to carry them. Walking around the neighborhood with a drink in hand, talking to all of the other parents…can’t beat it, especially since Halloween is on a Friday this year!

Next week we'll hear from Free Beer.