What Steve Is Thankful For This Year (2025)
Hi Idiots.
We've reached November. The month when fall begins to resemble winter, and the end of the month is marked with a feast with friends or family, and we all share what we're thankful for.
Then the next day, half the country is at each other's throats, trying to get the last iPhone for $30 off. It's a curious cycle.
But we here on the show like to focus on the season's sentiment by reflecting on everything we've been through this year. Reflecting on the things we're thankful for, even amongst the lows.
We already heard from Kelly and Free Beer; this time, we'll hear from Steve and his newfound love for a particular sandwich.
Steve's Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch
Leave it to Steve to once again prove that food takes up 80% of his brain power, having his brain still fixated on a sandwich he ate two days ago.
This year, I’m thankful for the Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch from Jimmy John’s. Seriously. I had it for the first time the other day, after the show, and it was amazing. I’ve pretty much been thinking about it 24/7. Are there any other sandwiches in my life? Not anymore. PBJ? Snooze. Turkey? Whatever. Just gimme that chicken. That’s all I need, baby! Chicken slathered with bacon and ranch. Then toasted. Also, I’m thankful for my family’s continued good health.
Thank you, Steve, for getting so vulnerable with everyone. Very eye-opening stuff.
