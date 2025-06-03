Hi Idiots.

Last week, I wrote about how Spring is in the air, which means plenty of people are doing shopping and planting flowers and vegetables on their property, etc. One of those people is Hot Wings, who is leaning into having a green thumb this year after going on a major shopping spree at his local greenhouse.

Hot Wings Hot Wings loading...

Meanwhile, we have someone on the show who is going in the complete opposite direction and is actively trying to remove two massive shrubs at the front of his house. Steve walked into the studio this morning in a tizzy after spending yesterday afternoon fighting with two giant Rhododendrons that have been part of his property since he got his house.

Steve McKiernan Steve McKiernan loading...

Why does he want them gone so badly? To quote Steve, the rhododendrons are "old person shrubs," and while he is old, he isn't THAT old, and he doesn't want them anymore. The rhododendrons give off "old people with wood paneling and lots of cats live here" vibes. However, removing these shrubs has proven to be more difficult than Steve anticipated. Maybe that's the universe saying Steve should lean into his wood panel cat vibe, but who knows?

Steve McKiernan Steve McKiernan loading...

Whenever he manages to get them out, he's got some huge rocks to fill the space. So, yeah, if anyone wants some rhododendrons (I've written this word way too many times today), hit Steve up.

