Hi Idiots.

This show has been on the air now for a pretty dang long time. The airwaves have had to put up with nearly 30 years of pure idiocracy, poor thing. In that time, the show has done something right at some point, considering it was nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

From charity work to absolute hilarity, each show member has seen their fair share of memorable moments on the show, and this month, we're going to hear from each member of the show about what their favorite moment on the show has been. To get things started, we'll hear from Steve.

The 2025 San Fermin Festival Getty Images loading...

From Grand Rapids, MI to Pamplona, Spain

For context, Steve joined the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show back in 2009, making him the third-longest member of the show. Way back in 2011, Steve and former producer Joe partook in possibly the craziest stunt the show has ever seen, flying to Spain to participate in the Running of the Bulls.

Steve filmed the entire event while running the streets of Pamplona and being chased by bulls, avoiding getting crushed by the stampede of people, as well as producing a series of daily vlogs showcasing their time in Spain. To this day, he says it was one of the "coolest, craziest, and scariest" things he's ever been a part of.

Oh, and he said another memorable moment on the show was meeting his wife during a live show. No big deal, though.

