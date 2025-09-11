Hi Idiots.

We're continuing our series this month on the people and things that have influenced our motley crew to be the peak of comedy and giggles. Earlier this month, we heard from Free Beer and Hot Wings about how Mystery Science Theater 3000 worked as the backbone for the show as we know it, and from Maitlynn about how Adam Sandler and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia shaped her comedy at different times in her life.

Now, we're going to hear from Steve about how the end of the 90s was the best time for comedy.

Carrey, Sandler, and Butthead

Carrey, Sandler, and Butthead

A common trend in this series is becoming clear, and that's how comedians like Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey have shaped many of our show members’ tastes in humor. Maitlynn’s love for Adam Sandler coincides with Steve’s, and as we’ll learn soon, Kelly’s love for Jim Carrey overlaps with Steve’s.

“For me, I was definitely influenced by movies like Dumb and Dumber, Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Tommy Boy, etc. so that whole Farley/Spade/Sandler/Carey era is deeply engrained in my brain.

Also, Beavis and Butthead. That show hit at just the right time for me and will forever influence what I think is funny.”

That type of slapstick, over-the-top humor plays out well on screen, but what makes this type of comedy translate well to radio is how the crew has been able to express themselves with our voices. Take Beavis and Butthead, for example. Much of that show is the two of them standing just riffing off each other.

Stationary comedy like that doesn’t rely on its surroundings as much as it does on what is taking place in that moment, front and center with the show's titular characters. Or maybe we’re looking too deeply into things. Who knows!

As I mentioned earlier, we’ll hear from Kelly next as she expands how Jim Carrey influences her.