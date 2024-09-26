Hi Idiots.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show has been on the air for a very long time, with three of the members having been on since the 2000s. There hasn't been much else they have done nor want to do. Free Beer and Hot Wings have been pretty happy, have been able to help a lot of people, and clearly the show is doing well. A subtle brag.

Yet, one of the most frequently asked questions people send in is "What would you be doing if you weren't on the radio?" Which is a fair question. Especially considering the length of many of the member's careers, you can't help but wonder what could have been if they'd decided to do something else.

So far in this series, we've heard from everyone except the man, the myth, the legend, Steve. Today, we'll hear about how this man changed his entire life path in 5 minutes. You can read about what the rest of the show had to say here.

"Guess I'm Not A Business Major Anymore"

Like many people out of high school, Steve entered college at Monmouth University (Go Hawks!) and had absolutely no idea what he wanted to do with his life. As a young freshman, he decided to go down the route of being a business major "because you can apparently do soooo much with a business major".

While Steve was suffering through business classes, his friend Frank was doing a shift on the school radio station and kept losing his co-host and eventually asked Steve if he wanted to join, which he agreed to do. Turns out, Steve really enjoyed it. So much so...

that when he learned during a meeting with his advisor that he had to take Macroeconomics "because he's a business major", Steve looked the advisor in the eye and said "Well, I guess I'm not a business major anymore," and left the office and decided he'd go all in on the radio thing.

I'd say it worked out pretty well for him.

